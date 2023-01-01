1 thousand Philippine pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert PHP to CNY at the real exchange rate

1000 php
128.19 cny

1.00000 PHP = 0.12819 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:21
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PHP0.12819 CNY
5 PHP0.64094 CNY
10 PHP1.28189 CNY
20 PHP2.56378 CNY
50 PHP6.40945 CNY
100 PHP12.81890 CNY
250 PHP32.04725 CNY
500 PHP64.09450 CNY
1000 PHP128.18900 CNY
2000 PHP256.37800 CNY
5000 PHP640.94500 CNY
10000 PHP1281.89000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Philippine Peso
1 CNY7.80100 PHP
5 CNY39.00500 PHP
10 CNY78.01000 PHP
20 CNY156.02000 PHP
50 CNY390.05000 PHP
100 CNY780.10000 PHP
250 CNY1950.25000 PHP
500 CNY3900.50000 PHP
1000 CNY7801.00000 PHP
2000 CNY15602.00000 PHP
5000 CNY39005.00000 PHP
10000 CNY78010.00000 PHP