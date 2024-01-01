Philippine pesos to South Korean wons today
Convert PHP to KRW at the real exchange rate
PHP to KRW conversion chart
1 PHP = 23.83630 KRW
0
|1 PHP to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|23.8978
|23.9752
|Low
|23.3980
|23.3980
|Average
|23.6519
|23.7038
|Change
|0.76%
|0.60%
1 PHP to KRW stats
The performance of PHP to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.8978 and a 30 day low of 23.3980. This means the 30 day average was 23.6519. The change for PHP to KRW was 0.76.
The performance of PHP to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.9752 and a 90 day low of 23.3980. This means the 90 day average was 23.7038. The change for PHP to KRW was 0.60.
|Conversion rates Philippine Peso / South Korean Won
|1 PHP
|23.83630 KRW
|5 PHP
|119.18150 KRW
|10 PHP
|238.36300 KRW
|20 PHP
|476.72600 KRW
|50 PHP
|1,191.81500 KRW
|100 PHP
|2,383.63000 KRW
|250 PHP
|5,959.07500 KRW
|500 PHP
|11,918.15000 KRW
|1000 PHP
|23,836.30000 KRW
|2000 PHP
|47,672.60000 KRW
|5000 PHP
|119,181.50000 KRW
|10000 PHP
|238,363.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Philippine Peso
|1 KRW
|0.04195 PHP
|5 KRW
|0.20976 PHP
|10 KRW
|0.41953 PHP
|20 KRW
|0.83905 PHP
|50 KRW
|2.09764 PHP
|100 KRW
|4.19527 PHP
|250 KRW
|10.48818 PHP
|500 KRW
|20.97635 PHP
|1000 KRW
|41.95270 PHP
|2000 KRW
|83.90540 PHP
|5000 KRW
|209.76350 PHP
|10000 KRW
|419.52700 PHP
|20000 KRW
|839.05400 PHP
|30000 KRW
|1,258.58100 PHP
|40000 KRW
|1,678.10800 PHP
|50000 KRW
|2,097.63500 PHP