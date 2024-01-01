Philippine pesos to South Korean wons today

Convert PHP to KRW at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ₩23.84 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:23
Track the exchange rate

PHP to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KRW
1 PHP to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.897823.9752
Low23.398023.3980
Average23.651923.7038
Change0.76%0.60%
1 PHP to KRW stats

The performance of PHP to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.8978 and a 30 day low of 23.3980. This means the 30 day average was 23.6519. The change for PHP to KRW was 0.76.

The performance of PHP to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.9752 and a 90 day low of 23.3980. This means the 90 day average was 23.7038. The change for PHP to KRW was 0.60.

How to convert Philippine pesos to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / South Korean Won
1 PHP23.83630 KRW
5 PHP119.18150 KRW
10 PHP238.36300 KRW
20 PHP476.72600 KRW
50 PHP1,191.81500 KRW
100 PHP2,383.63000 KRW
250 PHP5,959.07500 KRW
500 PHP11,918.15000 KRW
1000 PHP23,836.30000 KRW
2000 PHP47,672.60000 KRW
5000 PHP119,181.50000 KRW
10000 PHP238,363.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Philippine Peso
1 KRW0.04195 PHP
5 KRW0.20976 PHP
10 KRW0.41953 PHP
20 KRW0.83905 PHP
50 KRW2.09764 PHP
100 KRW4.19527 PHP
250 KRW10.48818 PHP
500 KRW20.97635 PHP
1000 KRW41.95270 PHP
2000 KRW83.90540 PHP
5000 KRW209.76350 PHP
10000 KRW419.52700 PHP
20000 KRW839.05400 PHP
30000 KRW1,258.58100 PHP
40000 KRW1,678.10800 PHP
50000 KRW2,097.63500 PHP