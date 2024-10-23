Danish kroner to South Korean wons today

Convert DKK to KRW at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₩200.2 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:01
DKK to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KRW
1 DKK to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High200.1330201.5450
Low196.1570196.1570
Average198.0411198.7707
Change0.68%-0.50%
1 DKK to KRW stats

The performance of DKK to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 200.1330 and a 30 day low of 196.1570. This means the 30 day average was 198.0411. The change for DKK to KRW was 0.68.

The performance of DKK to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 201.5450 and a 90 day low of 196.1570. This means the 90 day average was 198.7707. The change for DKK to KRW was -0.50.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.3111.61611.79790.855
1 USD0.926110.540.77277.951.49610.91884.09
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.370.1421.0367.978
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6891361.0151.94314.18109.221

Conversion rates Danish Krone / South Korean Won
1 DKK200.16200 KRW
5 DKK1,000.81000 KRW
10 DKK2,001.62000 KRW
20 DKK4,003.24000 KRW
50 DKK10,008.10000 KRW
100 DKK20,016.20000 KRW
250 DKK50,040.50000 KRW
500 DKK100,081.00000 KRW
1000 DKK200,162.00000 KRW
2000 DKK400,324.00000 KRW
5000 DKK1,000,810.00000 KRW
10000 DKK2,001,620.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Danish Krone
1 KRW0.00500 DKK
5 KRW0.02498 DKK
10 KRW0.04996 DKK
20 KRW0.09992 DKK
50 KRW0.24980 DKK
100 KRW0.49960 DKK
250 KRW1.24899 DKK
500 KRW2.49798 DKK
1000 KRW4.99596 DKK
2000 KRW9.99192 DKK
5000 KRW24.97980 DKK
10000 KRW49.95960 DKK
20000 KRW99.91920 DKK
30000 KRW149.87880 DKK
40000 KRW199.83840 DKK
50000 KRW249.79800 DKK