AUD to USD

1.00000 AUD = 0.64920 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / US Dollar
1 AUD0.64920 USD
5 AUD3.24600 USD
10 AUD6.49200 USD
20 AUD12.98400 USD
50 AUD32.46000 USD
100 AUD64.92000 USD
250 AUD162.30000 USD
500 AUD324.60000 USD
1000 AUD649.20000 USD
2000 AUD1298.40000 USD
5000 AUD3246.00000 USD
10000 AUD6492.00000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 USD1.54036 AUD
5 USD7.70180 AUD
10 USD15.40360 AUD
20 USD30.80720 AUD
50 USD77.01800 AUD
100 USD154.03600 AUD
250 USD385.09000 AUD
500 USD770.18000 AUD
1000 USD1540.36000 AUD
2000 USD3080.72000 AUD
5000 USD7701.80000 AUD
10000 USD15403.60000 AUD