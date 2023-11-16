Australian dollars to Singapore dollars today

Convert AUD to SGD at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
875.38 sgd

1.00000 AUD = 0.87538 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:15
Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80602983.23050.921651.66861151.221.37031.3484
1 GBP1.240651103.261.143512.07017187.6111.700061.67289
1 INR0.01201480.009684310.01107360.02004811.816880.01646390.0162008
1 EUR1.0850.874590.305111.81045164.0751.486781.46301

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 AUD0.87538 SGD
5 AUD4.37690 SGD
10 AUD8.75381 SGD
20 AUD17.50762 SGD
50 AUD43.76905 SGD
100 AUD87.53810 SGD
250 AUD218.84525 SGD
500 AUD437.69050 SGD
1000 AUD875.38100 SGD
2000 AUD1750.76200 SGD
5000 AUD4376.90500 SGD
10000 AUD8753.81000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 SGD1.14236 AUD
5 SGD5.71180 AUD
10 SGD11.42360 AUD
20 SGD22.84720 AUD
50 SGD57.11800 AUD
100 SGD114.23600 AUD
250 SGD285.59000 AUD
500 SGD571.18000 AUD
1000 SGD1142.36000 AUD
2000 SGD2284.72000 AUD
5000 SGD5711.80000 AUD
10000 SGD11423.60000 AUD