Polish zloty to Singapore dollars today

Convert PLN to SGD at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = S$0.3281 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:29
PLN to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SGD
1 PLN to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33730.3415
Low0.32800.3280
Average0.33230.3359
Change-2.76%-3.81%
1 PLN to SGD stats

The performance of PLN to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3373 and a 30 day low of 0.3280. This means the 30 day average was 0.3323. The change for PLN to SGD was -2.76.

The performance of PLN to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3415 and a 90 day low of 0.3280. This means the 90 day average was 0.3359. The change for PLN to SGD was -3.81.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Singapore Dollar
1 PLN0.32809 SGD
5 PLN1.64045 SGD
10 PLN3.28090 SGD
20 PLN6.56180 SGD
50 PLN16.40450 SGD
100 PLN32.80900 SGD
250 PLN82.02250 SGD
500 PLN164.04500 SGD
1000 PLN328.09000 SGD
2000 PLN656.18000 SGD
5000 PLN1,640.45000 SGD
10000 PLN3,280.90000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 SGD3.04795 PLN
5 SGD15.23975 PLN
10 SGD30.47950 PLN
20 SGD60.95900 PLN
50 SGD152.39750 PLN
100 SGD304.79500 PLN
250 SGD761.98750 PLN
500 SGD1,523.97500 PLN
1000 SGD3,047.95000 PLN
2000 SGD6,095.90000 PLN
5000 SGD15,239.75000 PLN
10000 SGD30,479.50000 PLN