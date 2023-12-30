50 Polish zloty to Singapore dollars

Convert PLN to SGD at the real exchange rate

50 pln
16.76 sgd

1.00000 PLN = 0.33529 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.906050.78545383.21260.84151288.110.169422.3735
1 EUR1.103710.86696591.84170.9288951421.6811.223924.6935
1 GBP1.273151.153451105.9421.071431639.9412.946228.4827
1 INR0.01201740.01088830.0094391210.010112715.47960.122210.26887

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Singapore Dollar
1 PLN0.33529 SGD
5 PLN1.67645 SGD
10 PLN3.35290 SGD
20 PLN6.70580 SGD
50 PLN16.76450 SGD
100 PLN33.52900 SGD
250 PLN83.82250 SGD
500 PLN167.64500 SGD
1000 PLN335.29000 SGD
2000 PLN670.58000 SGD
5000 PLN1676.45000 SGD
10000 PLN3352.90000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 SGD2.98249 PLN
5 SGD14.91245 PLN
10 SGD29.82490 PLN
20 SGD59.64980 PLN
50 SGD149.12450 PLN
100 SGD298.24900 PLN
250 SGD745.62250 PLN
500 SGD1491.24500 PLN
1000 SGD2982.49000 PLN
2000 SGD5964.98000 PLN
5000 SGD14912.45000 PLN
10000 SGD29824.90000 PLN