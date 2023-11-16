Euros to Norwegian kroner today

Convert EUR to NOK at the real exchange rate

1000 eur
11829.40 nok

1.00000 EUR = 11.82940 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Euros to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Euro / Norwegian Krone
1 EUR11.82940 NOK
5 EUR59.14700 NOK
10 EUR118.29400 NOK
20 EUR236.58800 NOK
50 EUR591.47000 NOK
100 EUR1182.94000 NOK
250 EUR2957.35000 NOK
500 EUR5914.70000 NOK
1000 EUR11829.40000 NOK
2000 EUR23658.80000 NOK
5000 EUR59147.00000 NOK
10000 EUR118294.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Euro
1 NOK0.08454 EUR
5 NOK0.42268 EUR
10 NOK0.84535 EUR
20 NOK1.69071 EUR
50 NOK4.22677 EUR
100 NOK8.45355 EUR
250 NOK21.13387 EUR
500 NOK42.26775 EUR
1000 NOK84.53550 EUR
2000 NOK169.07100 EUR
5000 NOK422.67750 EUR
10000 NOK845.35500 EUR