Romanian leus to Norwegian kroner today

1,000 ron
2,280.96 nok

L1.000 RON = kr2.281 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:13
 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4980.7891.3560.89683.605
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8441.450.95889.378
1 CAD0.7320.68511.0960.5780.9920.65661.184
1 AUD0.6680.6240.91210.5270.9050.59855.815

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Norwegian Krone
1 RON2.28096 NOK
5 RON11.40480 NOK
10 RON22.80960 NOK
20 RON45.61920 NOK
50 RON114.04800 NOK
100 RON228.09600 NOK
250 RON570.24000 NOK
500 RON1,140.48000 NOK
1000 RON2,280.96000 NOK
2000 RON4,561.92000 NOK
5000 RON11,404.80000 NOK
10000 RON22,809.60000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Romanian Leu
1 NOK0.43841 RON
5 NOK2.19206 RON
10 NOK4.38412 RON
20 NOK8.76824 RON
50 NOK21.92060 RON
100 NOK43.84120 RON
250 NOK109.60300 RON
500 NOK219.20600 RON
1000 NOK438.41200 RON
2000 NOK876.82400 RON
5000 NOK2,192.06000 RON
10000 NOK4,384.12000 RON