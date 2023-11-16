Brazilian reais to Norwegian kroner today

Convert BRL to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
2,233.07 nok

1.00000 BRL = 2.23307 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:16
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.087990.54271.49321.673950.965218.7737
1 GBP1.1427911.2432103.4681.706351.912911.1030221.4537
1 USD0.91920.804376183.2271.372551.53870.8871517.2568
1 INR0.01104450.009664840.012015310.01649160.0184880.01065940.207346

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Norwegian Krone
1 BRL2.23307 NOK
5 BRL11.16535 NOK
10 BRL22.33070 NOK
20 BRL44.66140 NOK
50 BRL111.65350 NOK
100 BRL223.30700 NOK
250 BRL558.26750 NOK
500 BRL1116.53500 NOK
1000 BRL2233.07000 NOK
2000 BRL4466.14000 NOK
5000 BRL11165.35000 NOK
10000 BRL22330.70000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Brazilian Real
1 NOK0.44781 BRL
5 NOK2.23907 BRL
10 NOK4.47813 BRL
20 NOK8.95626 BRL
50 NOK22.39065 BRL
100 NOK44.78130 BRL
250 NOK111.95325 BRL
500 NOK223.90650 BRL
1000 NOK447.81300 BRL
2000 NOK895.62600 BRL
5000 NOK2239.06500 BRL
10000 NOK4478.13000 BRL