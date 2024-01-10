브라질 헤알 → 노르웨이 크로네

실제 환율로 BRL → NOK 변환

1000 brl
2115.57 nok

1.00000 BRL = 2.11557 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:36
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

브라질 헤알 → 노르웨이 크로네 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BRL → NOK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 브라질 헤알 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 BRL2.11557 NOK
5 BRL10.57785 NOK
10 BRL21.15570 NOK
20 BRL42.31140 NOK
50 BRL105.77850 NOK
100 BRL211.55700 NOK
250 BRL528.89250 NOK
500 BRL1057.78500 NOK
1000 BRL2115.57000 NOK
2000 BRL4231.14000 NOK
5000 BRL10577.85000 NOK
10000 BRL21155.70000 NOK
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 브라질 헤알
1 NOK0.47269 BRL
5 NOK2.36343 BRL
10 NOK4.72686 BRL
20 NOK9.45372 BRL
50 NOK23.63430 BRL
100 NOK47.26860 BRL
250 NOK118.17150 BRL
500 NOK236.34300 BRL
1000 NOK472.68600 BRL
2000 NOK945.37200 BRL
5000 NOK2363.43000 BRL
10000 NOK4726.86000 BRL