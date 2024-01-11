헝가리 포린트 → 노르웨이 크로네

실제 환율로 HUF → NOK 변환

10,000 huf
299.96 nok

1.00000 HUF = 0.03000 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:27
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8601351.0983591.11221.467231.634810.93325518.6359
1 GBP1.1626111.2769105.9241.705751.900571.0850121.6654
1 USD0.910450.783147182.95371.335851.488430.8496516.9672
1 INR0.01097550.009440770.012054910.01610360.01794290.01024250.204538

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

환율 헝가리 포린트 / 노르웨이 크로네
2000 HUF59.99180 NOK
5000 HUF149.97950 NOK
10000 HUF299.95900 NOK
15000 HUF449.93850 NOK
20000 HUF599.91800 NOK
30000 HUF899.87700 NOK
40000 HUF1199.83600 NOK
50000 HUF1499.79500 NOK
60000 HUF1799.75400 NOK
100000 HUF2999.59000 NOK
150000 HUF4499.38500 NOK
200000 HUF5999.18000 NOK
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 헝가리 포린트
1 NOK33.33790 HUF
5 NOK166.68950 HUF
10 NOK333.37900 HUF
20 NOK666.75800 HUF
50 NOK1666.89500 HUF
100 NOK3333.79000 HUF
250 NOK8334.47500 HUF
500 NOK16668.95000 HUF
1000 NOK33337.90000 HUF
2000 NOK66675.80000 HUF
5000 NOK166689.50000 HUF
10000 NOK333379.00000 HUF