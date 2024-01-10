불가리아 레프 → 노르웨이 크로네

실제 환율로 BGN → NOK 변환

1,000 bgn
5,805.89 nok

1.00000 BGN = 5.80589 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:25
1 EUR10.8610351.09791.08261.467621.637190.933518.6375
1 GBP1.1613911.27405105.7831.704491.901431.0841621.6455
1 USD0.91160.784899183.02881.337851.492430.8509516.9895
1 INR0.0109790.009453330.01204410.01611310.01797480.01024890.204622

환율 불가리아 레프 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 BGN5.80589 NOK
5 BGN29.02945 NOK
10 BGN58.05890 NOK
20 BGN116.11780 NOK
50 BGN290.29450 NOK
100 BGN580.58900 NOK
250 BGN1451.47250 NOK
500 BGN2902.94500 NOK
1000 BGN5805.89000 NOK
2000 BGN11611.78000 NOK
5000 BGN29029.45000 NOK
10000 BGN58058.90000 NOK
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 불가리아 레프
1 NOK0.17224 BGN
5 NOK0.86120 BGN
10 NOK1.72239 BGN
20 NOK3.44478 BGN
50 NOK8.61195 BGN
100 NOK17.22390 BGN
250 NOK43.05975 BGN
500 NOK86.11950 BGN
1000 NOK172.23900 BGN
2000 NOK344.47800 BGN
5000 NOK861.19500 BGN
10000 NOK1722.39000 BGN