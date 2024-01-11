뉴질랜드 달러 → 남아프리카공화국 랜드

실제 환율로 NZD → ZAR 변환

1,000 nzd
11,609.20 zar

1.00000 NZD = 11.60920 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:37
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8613651.0944590.91281.470891.645420.9368718.612
1 GBP1.1609511.27065105.5491.707691.910321.0876621.6084
1 USD0.91370.786999183.06711.343951.503420.85617.0058
1 INR0.01099960.009474250.012038510.01617910.01809890.01030490.204724

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 남아프리카공화국 랜드 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 ZAR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → ZAR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 남아프리카공화국 랜드
1 NZD11.60920 ZAR
5 NZD58.04600 ZAR
10 NZD116.09200 ZAR
20 NZD232.18400 ZAR
50 NZD580.46000 ZAR
100 NZD1160.92000 ZAR
250 NZD2902.30000 ZAR
500 NZD5804.60000 ZAR
1000 NZD11609.20000 ZAR
2000 NZD23218.40000 ZAR
5000 NZD58046.00000 ZAR
10000 NZD116092.00000 ZAR
환율 남아프리카공화국 랜드 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 ZAR0.08614 NZD
5 ZAR0.43069 NZD
10 ZAR0.86139 NZD
20 ZAR1.72277 NZD
50 ZAR4.30694 NZD
100 ZAR8.61387 NZD
250 ZAR21.53468 NZD
500 ZAR43.06935 NZD
1000 ZAR86.13870 NZD
2000 ZAR172.27740 NZD
5000 ZAR430.69350 NZD
10000 ZAR861.38700 NZD