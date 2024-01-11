폴란드 즈워티 → 남아프리카공화국 랜드

실제 환율로 PLN → ZAR 변환

1000 pln
4702.90 zar

1.00000 PLN = 4.70290 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:22
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860511.095991.0511.469991.644140.93723518.5959
1 GBP1.162111.27355105.8111.708281.910661.0891621.6104
1 USD0.91250.785207183.08331.341351.500260.8552516.9686
1 INR0.01098290.009450840.012036110.01614460.01805730.01029390.204236

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

폴란드 즈워티 → 남아프리카공화국 랜드 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 ZAR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → ZAR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 폴란드 즈워티

PLN → USD

PLN → EUR

PLN → GBP

PLN → INR

PLN → CHF

PLN → KRW

PLN → NOK

PLN → CZK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 남아프리카공화국 랜드
1 PLN4.70290 ZAR
5 PLN23.51450 ZAR
10 PLN47.02900 ZAR
20 PLN94.05800 ZAR
50 PLN235.14500 ZAR
100 PLN470.29000 ZAR
250 PLN1175.72500 ZAR
500 PLN2351.45000 ZAR
1000 PLN4702.90000 ZAR
2000 PLN9405.80000 ZAR
5000 PLN23514.50000 ZAR
10000 PLN47029.00000 ZAR
환율 남아프리카공화국 랜드 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 ZAR0.21263 PLN
5 ZAR1.06317 PLN
10 ZAR2.12635 PLN
20 ZAR4.25270 PLN
50 ZAR10.63175 PLN
100 ZAR21.26350 PLN
250 ZAR53.15875 PLN
500 ZAR106.31750 PLN
1000 ZAR212.63500 PLN
2000 ZAR425.27000 PLN
5000 ZAR1063.17500 PLN
10000 ZAR2126.35000 PLN