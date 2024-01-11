폴란드 즈워티 → 스위스 프랑

실제 환율로 PLN → CHF 변환

1,000 pln
215.07 chf

1.00000 PLN = 0.21507 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
폴란드 즈워티 → 스위스 프랑 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CHF을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → CHF 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 스위스 프랑
1 PLN0.21507 CHF
5 PLN1.07536 CHF
10 PLN2.15073 CHF
20 PLN4.30146 CHF
50 PLN10.75365 CHF
100 PLN21.50730 CHF
250 PLN53.76825 CHF
500 PLN107.53650 CHF
1000 PLN215.07300 CHF
2000 PLN430.14600 CHF
5000 PLN1075.36500 CHF
10000 PLN2150.73000 CHF
환율 스위스 프랑 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 CHF4.64958 PLN
5 CHF23.24790 PLN
10 CHF46.49580 PLN
20 CHF92.99160 PLN
50 CHF232.47900 PLN
100 CHF464.95800 PLN
250 CHF1162.39500 PLN
500 CHF2324.79000 PLN
1000 CHF4649.58000 PLN
2000 CHF9299.16000 PLN
5000 CHF23247.90000 PLN
10000 CHF46495.80000 PLN