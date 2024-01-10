불가리아 레프 → 스위스 프랑

실제 환율로 BGN → CHF 변환

1,000 bgn
477.31 chf

1.00000 BGN = 0.47731 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 스위스 프랑 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CHF을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → CHF 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 스위스 프랑
1 BGN0.47731 CHF
5 BGN2.38657 CHF
10 BGN4.77314 CHF
20 BGN9.54628 CHF
50 BGN23.86570 CHF
100 BGN47.73140 CHF
250 BGN119.32850 CHF
500 BGN238.65700 CHF
1000 BGN477.31400 CHF
2000 BGN954.62800 CHF
5000 BGN2386.57000 CHF
10000 BGN4773.14000 CHF
환율 스위스 프랑 / 불가리아 레프
1 CHF2.09506 BGN
5 CHF10.47530 BGN
10 CHF20.95060 BGN
20 CHF41.90120 BGN
50 CHF104.75300 BGN
100 CHF209.50600 BGN
250 CHF523.76500 BGN
500 CHF1047.53000 BGN
1000 CHF2095.06000 BGN
2000 CHF4190.12000 BGN
5000 CHF10475.30000 BGN
10000 CHF20950.60000 BGN