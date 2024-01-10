브라질 헤알 → 스위스 프랑

실제 환율로 BRL → CHF 변환

1,000 brl
173.91 chf

1.00000 BRL = 0.17391 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:29
1 EUR10.8614551.097291.08091.468051.637610.9336318.6374
1 GBP1.1608311.2737105.7331.704211.901041.0837821.6355
1 USD0.91140.785114183.01211.3381.492540.8509516.9863
1 INR0.01097930.009457830.012046410.01611810.01797980.01025090.204624

환율 비교

브라질 헤알 → 스위스 프랑 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CHF을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BRL → CHF 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 브라질 헤알 / 스위스 프랑
1 BRL0.17391 CHF
5 BRL0.86957 CHF
10 BRL1.73913 CHF
20 BRL3.47826 CHF
50 BRL8.69565 CHF
100 BRL17.39130 CHF
250 BRL43.47825 CHF
500 BRL86.95650 CHF
1000 BRL173.91300 CHF
2000 BRL347.82600 CHF
5000 BRL869.56500 CHF
10000 BRL1739.13000 CHF
환율 스위스 프랑 / 브라질 헤알
1 CHF5.74999 BRL
5 CHF28.74995 BRL
10 CHF57.49990 BRL
20 CHF114.99980 BRL
50 CHF287.49950 BRL
100 CHF574.99900 BRL
250 CHF1437.49750 BRL
500 CHF2874.99500 BRL
1000 CHF5749.99000 BRL
2000 CHF11499.98000 BRL
5000 CHF28749.95000 BRL
10000 CHF57499.90000 BRL