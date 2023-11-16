Brazilian reais to Swiss francs today

Convert BRL to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
182.85 chf

1.00000 BRL = 0.18285 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.087890.5341.492031.673540.9653518.7758
1 GBP1.1432511.2436103.5011.705721.913231.1036421.4649
1 USD0.91930.804117183.22671.37161.538460.887517.2603
1 INR0.01104560.009661770.012015410.01648030.01848520.01066360.207389

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Swiss Franc
1 BRL0.18285 CHF
5 BRL0.91426 CHF
10 BRL1.82852 CHF
20 BRL3.65704 CHF
50 BRL9.14260 CHF
100 BRL18.28520 CHF
250 BRL45.71300 CHF
500 BRL91.42600 CHF
1000 BRL182.85200 CHF
2000 BRL365.70400 CHF
5000 BRL914.26000 CHF
10000 BRL1828.52000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Brazilian Real
1 CHF5.46890 BRL
5 CHF27.34450 BRL
10 CHF54.68900 BRL
20 CHF109.37800 BRL
50 CHF273.44500 BRL
100 CHF546.89000 BRL
250 CHF1367.22500 BRL
500 CHF2734.45000 BRL
1000 CHF5468.90000 BRL
2000 CHF10937.80000 BRL
5000 CHF27344.50000 BRL
10000 CHF54689.00000 BRL