Brazilian reais to Russian rubles today

Convert BRL to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
18276.50 rub

1.00000 BRL = 18.27650 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:17
How to convert Brazilian reais to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Russian Ruble
1 BRL18.27650 RUB
5 BRL91.38250 RUB
10 BRL182.76500 RUB
20 BRL365.53000 RUB
50 BRL913.82500 RUB
100 BRL1827.65000 RUB
250 BRL4569.12500 RUB
500 BRL9138.25000 RUB
1000 BRL18276.50000 RUB
2000 BRL36553.00000 RUB
5000 BRL91382.50000 RUB
10000 BRL182765.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Brazilian Real
1 RUB0.05472 BRL
5 RUB0.27358 BRL
10 RUB0.54715 BRL
20 RUB1.09430 BRL
50 RUB2.73576 BRL
100 RUB5.47152 BRL
250 RUB13.67880 BRL
500 RUB27.35760 BRL
1000 RUB54.71520 BRL
2000 RUB109.43040 BRL
5000 RUB273.57600 BRL
10000 RUB547.15200 BRL