Chinese yuan rmb to Russian rubles today

Convert CNY to RUB at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
12336.60 rub

1.00000 CNY = 12.33660 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.80131.376350.920750.8048611.5440483.2121.3468
1 HKD0.12818410.1764260.1180220.103170.19792110.66640.172638
1 CAD0.7265595.6681110.6689620.584781.1218460.45850.97853
1 EUR1.08618.472991.4948510.87421.6769990.37661.46276

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Russian Ruble
1 CNY12.33660 RUB
5 CNY61.68300 RUB
10 CNY123.36600 RUB
20 CNY246.73200 RUB
50 CNY616.83000 RUB
100 CNY1233.66000 RUB
250 CNY3084.15000 RUB
500 CNY6168.30000 RUB
1000 CNY12336.60000 RUB
2000 CNY24673.20000 RUB
5000 CNY61683.00000 RUB
10000 CNY123366.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RUB0.08106 CNY
5 RUB0.40530 CNY
10 RUB0.81060 CNY
20 RUB1.62120 CNY
50 RUB4.05300 CNY
100 RUB8.10599 CNY
250 RUB20.26497 CNY
500 RUB40.52995 CNY
1000 RUB81.05990 CNY
2000 RUB162.11980 CNY
5000 RUB405.29950 CNY
10000 RUB810.59900 CNY