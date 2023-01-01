10 thousand Russian rubles to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert RUB to CNY at the real exchange rate

10,000 rub
793.55 cny

1.00000 RUB = 0.07936 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:21
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RUB0.07936 CNY
5 RUB0.39678 CNY
10 RUB0.79355 CNY
20 RUB1.58711 CNY
50 RUB3.96776 CNY
100 RUB7.93553 CNY
250 RUB19.83882 CNY
500 RUB39.67765 CNY
1000 RUB79.35530 CNY
2000 RUB158.71060 CNY
5000 RUB396.77650 CNY
10000 RUB793.55300 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Russian Ruble
1 CNY12.60160 RUB
5 CNY63.00800 RUB
10 CNY126.01600 RUB
20 CNY252.03200 RUB
50 CNY630.08000 RUB
100 CNY1260.16000 RUB
250 CNY3150.40000 RUB
500 CNY6300.80000 RUB
1000 CNY12601.60000 RUB
2000 CNY25203.20000 RUB
5000 CNY63008.00000 RUB
10000 CNY126016.00000 RUB