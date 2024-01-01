Convert RUB to INR at the real exchange rate

Russian rubles to Indian rupees today

1,000 rub
953.88 inr

руб1.000 RUB = ₹0.9539 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4971.35683.584
1 EUR1.06911.4627.770.8441.6011.4589.38
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3160.5771.0950.99261.142
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Indian Rupee
1 RUB0.95388 INR
5 RUB4.76940 INR
10 RUB9.53879 INR
20 RUB19.07758 INR
50 RUB47.69395 INR
100 RUB95.38790 INR
250 RUB238.46975 INR
500 RUB476.93950 INR
1000 RUB953.87900 INR
2000 RUB1,907.75800 INR
5000 RUB4,769.39500 INR
10000 RUB9,538.79000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 INR1.04835 RUB
5 INR5.24175 RUB
10 INR10.48350 RUB
20 INR20.96700 RUB
50 INR52.41750 RUB
100 INR104.83500 RUB
250 INR262.08750 RUB
300 INR314.50500 RUB
500 INR524.17500 RUB
600 INR629.01000 RUB
1000 INR1,048.35000 RUB
2000 INR2,096.70000 RUB
5000 INR5,241.75000 RUB
10000 INR10,483.50000 RUB
25000 INR26,208.75000 RUB
50000 INR52,417.50000 RUB
100000 INR104,835.00000 RUB
1000000 INR1,048,350.00000 RUB
1000000000 INR1,048,350,000.00000 RUB