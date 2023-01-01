20 Russian rubles to Indian rupees

Convert RUB to INR at the real exchange rate

20 rub
18.60 inr

1.00000 RUB = 0.93004 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Indian Rupee
1 RUB0.93004 INR
5 RUB4.65022 INR
10 RUB9.30044 INR
20 RUB18.60088 INR
50 RUB46.50220 INR
100 RUB93.00440 INR
250 RUB232.51100 INR
500 RUB465.02200 INR
1000 RUB930.04400 INR
2000 RUB1860.08800 INR
5000 RUB4650.22000 INR
10000 RUB9300.44000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 INR1.07522 RUB
5 INR5.37610 RUB
10 INR10.75220 RUB
20 INR21.50440 RUB
50 INR53.76100 RUB
100 INR107.52200 RUB
250 INR268.80500 RUB
500 INR537.61000 RUB
1000 INR1075.22000 RUB
2000 INR2150.44000 RUB
5000 INR5376.10000 RUB
10000 INR10752.20000 RUB