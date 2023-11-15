Swiss francs to Indian rupees today

Convert CHF to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
93,948.80 inr

1.00000 CHF = 93.94880 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.088990.62831.497841.678980.964718.7958
1 GBP1.1431211.2447103.5951.712151.91921.1027721.4851
1 USD0.918350.803406183.22921.375551.54190.885917.2613
1 INR0.01103410.009652940.01201510.01652730.0185260.01064410.207395

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Indian Rupee
1 CHF93.94880 INR
5 CHF469.74400 INR
10 CHF939.48800 INR
20 CHF1878.97600 INR
50 CHF4697.44000 INR
100 CHF9394.88000 INR
250 CHF23487.20000 INR
500 CHF46974.40000 INR
1000 CHF93948.80000 INR
2000 CHF187897.60000 INR
5000 CHF469744.00000 INR
10000 CHF939488.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 INR0.01064 CHF
5 INR0.05322 CHF
10 INR0.10644 CHF
20 INR0.21288 CHF
50 INR0.53221 CHF
100 INR1.06441 CHF
250 INR2.66102 CHF
500 INR5.32205 CHF
1000 INR10.64410 CHF
2000 INR21.28820 CHF
5000 INR53.22050 CHF
10000 INR106.44100 CHF