Czech korunas to Indian rupees today

Convert CZK to INR at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
36,917 inr

1.00000 CZK = 3.69170 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87411.085590.32291.493271.676190.9646518.7171
1 GBP1.1440311.2418103.3281.708281.917541.1035921.4121
1 USD0.921250.805283183.20861.375651.544160.8886517.2428
1 INR0.01107140.009677880.01201810.01653250.01855770.01067980.207224

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Indian Rupee
1 CZK3.69170 INR
5 CZK18.45850 INR
10 CZK36.91700 INR
20 CZK73.83400 INR
50 CZK184.58500 INR
100 CZK369.17000 INR
250 CZK922.92500 INR
500 CZK1845.85000 INR
1000 CZK3691.70000 INR
2000 CZK7383.40000 INR
5000 CZK18458.50000 INR
10000 CZK36917.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 INR0.27088 CZK
5 INR1.35439 CZK
10 INR2.70878 CZK
20 INR5.41756 CZK
50 INR13.54390 CZK
100 INR27.08780 CZK
250 INR67.71950 CZK
500 INR135.43900 CZK
1000 INR270.87800 CZK
2000 INR541.75600 CZK
5000 INR1354.39000 CZK
10000 INR2708.78000 CZK