South Korean wons to Polish zloty today
Convert KRW to PLN at the real exchange rate
KRW to PLN conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00292 PLN
0
|1 KRW to PLN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0029
|0.0029
|Low
|0.0029
|0.0028
|Average
|0.0029
|0.0029
|Change
|1.36%
|2.26%
|View full history
1 KRW to PLN stats
The performance of KRW to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0029 and a 30 day low of 0.0029. This means the 30 day average was 0.0029. The change for KRW to PLN was 1.36.
The performance of KRW to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0029 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0029. The change for KRW to PLN was 2.26.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Polish Zloty
|1 KRW
|0.00292 PLN
|5 KRW
|0.01460 PLN
|10 KRW
|0.02920 PLN
|20 KRW
|0.05840 PLN
|50 KRW
|0.14599 PLN
|100 KRW
|0.29198 PLN
|250 KRW
|0.72995 PLN
|500 KRW
|1.45989 PLN
|1000 KRW
|2.91978 PLN
|2000 KRW
|5.83956 PLN
|5000 KRW
|14.59890 PLN
|10000 KRW
|29.19780 PLN
|20000 KRW
|58.39560 PLN
|30000 KRW
|87.59340 PLN
|40000 KRW
|116.79120 PLN
|50000 KRW
|145.98900 PLN
|Conversion rates Polish Zloty / South Korean Won
|1 PLN
|342.49200 KRW
|5 PLN
|1,712.46000 KRW
|10 PLN
|3,424.92000 KRW
|20 PLN
|6,849.84000 KRW
|50 PLN
|17,124.60000 KRW
|100 PLN
|34,249.20000 KRW
|250 PLN
|85,623.00000 KRW
|500 PLN
|171,246.00000 KRW
|1000 PLN
|342,492.00000 KRW
|2000 PLN
|684,984.00000 KRW
|5000 PLN
|1,712,460.00000 KRW
|10000 PLN
|3,424,920.00000 KRW