South Korean wons to Polish zloty today

Convert KRW to PLN at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = zł0.002920 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:39
KRW to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PLN
1 KRW to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00290.0029
Low0.00290.0028
Average0.00290.0029
Change1.36%2.26%
1 KRW to PLN stats

The performance of KRW to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0029 and a 30 day low of 0.0029. This means the 30 day average was 0.0029. The change for KRW to PLN was 1.36.

The performance of KRW to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0029 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0029. The change for KRW to PLN was 2.26.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77484.0771.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6260.83490.6571.4267.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7560.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7430.8774.727

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Polish Zloty
1 KRW0.00292 PLN
5 KRW0.01460 PLN
10 KRW0.02920 PLN
20 KRW0.05840 PLN
50 KRW0.14599 PLN
100 KRW0.29198 PLN
250 KRW0.72995 PLN
500 KRW1.45989 PLN
1000 KRW2.91978 PLN
2000 KRW5.83956 PLN
5000 KRW14.59890 PLN
10000 KRW29.19780 PLN
20000 KRW58.39560 PLN
30000 KRW87.59340 PLN
40000 KRW116.79120 PLN
50000 KRW145.98900 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / South Korean Won
1 PLN342.49200 KRW
5 PLN1,712.46000 KRW
10 PLN3,424.92000 KRW
20 PLN6,849.84000 KRW
50 PLN17,124.60000 KRW
100 PLN34,249.20000 KRW
250 PLN85,623.00000 KRW
500 PLN171,246.00000 KRW
1000 PLN342,492.00000 KRW
2000 PLN684,984.00000 KRW
5000 PLN1,712,460.00000 KRW
10000 PLN3,424,920.00000 KRW