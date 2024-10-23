Danish kroner to Polish zloty today

Convert DKK to PLN at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = zł0.5799 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:50
DKK to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PLN
1 DKK to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57980.5798
Low0.57050.5705
Average0.57600.5749
Change1.26%0.96%
1 DKK to PLN stats

The performance of DKK to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5798 and a 30 day low of 0.5705. This means the 30 day average was 0.5760. The change for DKK to PLN was 1.26.

The performance of DKK to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5798 and a 90 day low of 0.5705. This means the 90 day average was 0.5749. The change for DKK to PLN was 0.96.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Polish Zloty
1 DKK0.57988 PLN
5 DKK2.89938 PLN
10 DKK5.79877 PLN
20 DKK11.59754 PLN
50 DKK28.99385 PLN
100 DKK57.98770 PLN
250 DKK144.96925 PLN
500 DKK289.93850 PLN
1000 DKK579.87700 PLN
2000 DKK1,159.75400 PLN
5000 DKK2,899.38500 PLN
10000 DKK5,798.77000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Danish Krone
1 PLN1.72450 DKK
5 PLN8.62250 DKK
10 PLN17.24500 DKK
20 PLN34.49000 DKK
50 PLN86.22500 DKK
100 PLN172.45000 DKK
250 PLN431.12500 DKK
500 PLN862.25000 DKK
1000 PLN1,724.50000 DKK
2000 PLN3,449.00000 DKK
5000 PLN8,622.50000 DKK
10000 PLN17,245.00000 DKK