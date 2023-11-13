British pounds sterling to Euros today

Convert GBP to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
1,143.64 eur

1.00000 GBP = 1.14364 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87441.087890.54361.49481.677670.965218.7712
1 GBP1.1436411.244103.5451.709441.918571.1038421.4666
1 USD0.91930.803859183.23551.374151.542260.887317.2561
1 INR0.01104440.009657640.012014110.01650920.01852880.01066010.207317

How to convert British pounds sterling to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Euro
1 GBP1.14364 EUR
5 GBP5.71820 EUR
10 GBP11.43640 EUR
20 GBP22.87280 EUR
50 GBP57.18200 EUR
100 GBP114.36400 EUR
250 GBP285.91000 EUR
500 GBP571.82000 EUR
1000 GBP1143.64000 EUR
2000 GBP2287.28000 EUR
5000 GBP5718.20000 EUR
10000 GBP11436.40000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / British Pound Sterling
1 EUR0.87440 GBP
5 EUR4.37200 GBP
10 EUR8.74400 GBP
20 EUR17.48800 GBP
50 EUR43.72000 GBP
100 EUR87.44000 GBP
250 EUR218.60000 GBP
500 EUR437.20000 GBP
1000 EUR874.40000 GBP
2000 EUR1748.80000 GBP
5000 EUR4372.00000 GBP
10000 EUR8744.00000 GBP