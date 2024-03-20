British pounds sterling to Euros today
Convert GBP to EUR at the real exchange rate
How to convert British pounds sterling to Euros
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for British pound sterling
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Euro
|1 GBP
|1.17052 EUR
|5 GBP
|5.85260 EUR
|10 GBP
|11.70520 EUR
|20 GBP
|23.41040 EUR
|50 GBP
|58.52600 EUR
|100 GBP
|117.05200 EUR
|250 GBP
|292.63000 EUR
|300 GBP
|351.15600 EUR
|350 GBP
|409.68200 EUR
|400 GBP
|468.20800 EUR
|450 GBP
|526.73400 EUR
|500 GBP
|585.26000 EUR
|550 GBP
|643.78600 EUR
|600 GBP
|702.31200 EUR
|650 GBP
|760.83800 EUR
|700 GBP
|819.36400 EUR
|800 GBP
|936.41600 EUR
|1000 GBP
|1,170.52000 EUR
|1200 GBP
|1,404.62400 EUR
|1500 GBP
|1,755.78000 EUR
|2000 GBP
|2,341.04000 EUR
|3000 GBP
|3,511.56000 EUR
|4000 GBP
|4,682.08000 EUR
|5000 GBP
|5,852.60000 EUR
|10000 GBP
|11,705.20000 EUR
|Conversion rates Euro / British Pound Sterling
|1 EUR
|0.85432 GBP
|5 EUR
|4.27160 GBP
|10 EUR
|8.54320 GBP
|20 EUR
|17.08640 GBP
|50 EUR
|42.71600 GBP
|100 EUR
|85.43200 GBP
|250 EUR
|213.58000 GBP
|300 EUR
|256.29600 GBP
|350 EUR
|299.01200 GBP
|400 EUR
|341.72800 GBP
|450 EUR
|384.44400 GBP
|500 EUR
|427.16000 GBP
|550 EUR
|469.87600 GBP
|600 EUR
|512.59200 GBP
|650 EUR
|555.30800 GBP
|700 EUR
|598.02400 GBP
|800 EUR
|683.45600 GBP
|1000 EUR
|854.32000 GBP
|1200 EUR
|1,025.18400 GBP
|1500 EUR
|1,281.48000 GBP
|2000 EUR
|1,708.64000 GBP
|3000 EUR
|2,562.96000 GBP
|4000 EUR
|3,417.28000 GBP
|5000 EUR
|4,271.60000 GBP
|10000 EUR
|8,543.20000 GBP