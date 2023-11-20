650 British pounds sterling to Euros

Convert GBP to EUR at the real exchange rate

650 gbp
747.56 eur

1.00000 GBP = 1.15009 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:45
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.917383.32651.52381148.7951.370750.88411.65686
1 EUR1.09015190.83841.66118162.2051.494320.96381.80623
1 INR0.0120010.011008610.01828721.785690.01645030.01061010.019884
1 AUD0.656250.60198154.683197.64670.8995550.5801911.08732

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Euro
1 GBP1.15009 EUR
5 GBP5.75045 EUR
10 GBP11.50090 EUR
20 GBP23.00180 EUR
50 GBP57.50450 EUR
100 GBP115.00900 EUR
250 GBP287.52250 EUR
300 GBP345.02700 EUR
350 GBP402.53150 EUR
400 GBP460.03600 EUR
450 GBP517.54050 EUR
500 GBP575.04500 EUR
550 GBP632.54950 EUR
600 GBP690.05400 EUR
650 GBP747.55850 EUR
700 GBP805.06300 EUR
800 GBP920.07200 EUR
1000 GBP1150.09000 EUR
1200 GBP1380.10800 EUR
1500 GBP1725.13500 EUR
2000 GBP2300.18000 EUR
3000 GBP3450.27000 EUR
4000 GBP4600.36000 EUR
5000 GBP5750.45000 EUR
10000 GBP11500.90000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / British Pound Sterling
1 EUR0.86950 GBP
5 EUR4.34750 GBP
10 EUR8.69500 GBP
20 EUR17.39000 GBP
50 EUR43.47500 GBP
100 EUR86.95000 GBP
250 EUR217.37500 GBP
300 EUR260.85000 GBP
350 EUR304.32500 GBP
400 EUR347.80000 GBP
450 EUR391.27500 GBP
500 EUR434.75000 GBP
550 EUR478.22500 GBP
600 EUR521.70000 GBP
650 EUR565.17500 GBP
700 EUR608.65000 GBP
800 EUR695.60000 GBP
1000 EUR869.50000 GBP
1200 EUR1043.40000 GBP
1500 EUR1304.25000 GBP
2000 EUR1739.00000 GBP
3000 EUR2608.50000 GBP
4000 EUR3478.00000 GBP
5000 EUR4347.50000 GBP
10000 EUR8695.00000 GBP