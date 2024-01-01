Japanese Yen (JPY)

The Japanese yen, one of the strongest currencies in the world, is the official currency of Japan. It is the third most traded currency and is also used as a reserve currency for the British pound sterling and the US dollar. It is a fiat currency.

Currency name

Japanese Yen

¥

JPY exchange rates

 USD GBP EUR AUD CAD CHF CNY SGD
From JPY0.00660 0.00519 0.00607 0.01011 0.00896 0.00587 0.04752 0.00886
To JPY151.48500 192.72700 164.65500 98.92730 111.61200 170.44700 21.04180 112.82500

