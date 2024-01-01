Japanese yen to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert JPY to KZT at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
29,785.80 kzt

1.000 JPY = 2.979 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kazakhstani Tenge
100 JPY297.85800 KZT
1000 JPY2,978.58000 KZT
1500 JPY4,467.87000 KZT
2000 JPY5,957.16000 KZT
3000 JPY8,935.74000 KZT
5000 JPY14,892.90000 KZT
5400 JPY16,084.33200 KZT
10000 JPY29,785.80000 KZT
15000 JPY44,678.70000 KZT
20000 JPY59,571.60000 KZT
25000 JPY74,464.50000 KZT
30000 JPY89,357.40000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Japanese Yen
1 KZT0.33573 JPY
5 KZT1.67866 JPY
10 KZT3.35731 JPY
20 KZT6.71462 JPY
50 KZT16.78655 JPY
100 KZT33.57310 JPY
250 KZT83.93275 JPY
500 KZT167.86550 JPY
1000 KZT335.73100 JPY
2000 KZT671.46200 JPY
5000 KZT1,678.65500 JPY
10000 KZT3,357.31000 JPY