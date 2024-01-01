Bulgarian levs to Kazakhstani tenges today

1,000 bgn
250,353 kzt

1.000 BGN = 250.4 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:37
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1631.4741.6640.96618.25
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5761.7271.9491.13121.369
1 USD0.9220.788183.1531.361.5350.89116.831
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BGN250.35300 KZT
5 BGN1,251.76500 KZT
10 BGN2,503.53000 KZT
20 BGN5,007.06000 KZT
50 BGN12,517.65000 KZT
100 BGN25,035.30000 KZT
250 BGN62,588.25000 KZT
500 BGN125,176.50000 KZT
1000 BGN250,353.00000 KZT
2000 BGN500,706.00000 KZT
5000 BGN1,251,765.00000 KZT
10000 BGN2,503,530.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bulgarian Lev
1 KZT0.00399 BGN
5 KZT0.01997 BGN
10 KZT0.03994 BGN
20 KZT0.07989 BGN
50 KZT0.19972 BGN
100 KZT0.39944 BGN
250 KZT0.99859 BGN
500 KZT1.99718 BGN
1000 KZT3.99435 BGN
2000 KZT7.98870 BGN
5000 KZT19.97175 BGN
10000 KZT39.94350 BGN