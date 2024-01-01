Chinese yuan rmb to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert CNY to KZT

1,000 cny
62,588.10 kzt

1.000 CNY = 62.59 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:39
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CNY62.58810 KZT
5 CNY312.94050 KZT
10 CNY625.88100 KZT
20 CNY1,251.76200 KZT
50 CNY3,129.40500 KZT
100 CNY6,258.81000 KZT
250 CNY15,647.02500 KZT
500 CNY31,294.05000 KZT
1000 CNY62,588.10000 KZT
2000 CNY125,176.20000 KZT
5000 CNY312,940.50000 KZT
10000 CNY625,881.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KZT0.01598 CNY
5 KZT0.07989 CNY
10 KZT0.15978 CNY
20 KZT0.31955 CNY
50 KZT0.79887 CNY
100 KZT1.59775 CNY
250 KZT3.99438 CNY
500 KZT7.98875 CNY
1000 KZT15.97750 CNY
2000 KZT31.95500 CNY
5000 KZT79.88750 CNY
10000 KZT159.77500 CNY