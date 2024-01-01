Chinese yuan rmb to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert CNY to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
66,275.70 kzt

¥1.000 CNY = ₸66.28 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CNY to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High66.275766.2757
Low65.076560.8799
Average65.548163.3573
Change1.32%8.11%
View full history

1 CNY to KZT stats

The performance of CNY to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 66.2757 and a 30 day low of 65.0765. This means the 30 day average was 65.5481. The change for CNY to KZT was 1.32.

The performance of CNY to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 66.2757 and a 90 day low of 60.8799. This means the 90 day average was 63.3573. The change for CNY to KZT was 8.11.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CNY66.27570 KZT
5 CNY331.37850 KZT
10 CNY662.75700 KZT
20 CNY1,325.51400 KZT
50 CNY3,313.78500 KZT
100 CNY6,627.57000 KZT
250 CNY16,568.92500 KZT
500 CNY33,137.85000 KZT
1000 CNY66,275.70000 KZT
2000 CNY132,551.40000 KZT
5000 CNY331,378.50000 KZT
10000 CNY662,757.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KZT0.01509 CNY
5 KZT0.07544 CNY
10 KZT0.15089 CNY
20 KZT0.30177 CNY
50 KZT0.75443 CNY
100 KZT1.50885 CNY
250 KZT3.77213 CNY
500 KZT7.54425 CNY
1000 KZT15.08850 CNY
2000 KZT30.17700 CNY
5000 KZT75.44250 CNY
10000 KZT150.88500 CNY