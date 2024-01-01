Brazilian reais to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert BRL to KZT at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ₸85.78 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:41
BRL to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KZT
1 BRL to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High86.763388.8177
Low83.288883.2888
Average85.303086.3395
Change1.17%-0.02%
View full history

1 BRL to KZT stats

The performance of BRL to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 86.7633 and a 30 day low of 83.2888. This means the 30 day average was 85.3030. The change for BRL to KZT was 1.17.

The performance of BRL to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 88.8177 and a 90 day low of 83.2888. This means the 90 day average was 86.3395. The change for BRL to KZT was -0.02.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BRL85.77970 KZT
5 BRL428.89850 KZT
10 BRL857.79700 KZT
20 BRL1,715.59400 KZT
50 BRL4,288.98500 KZT
100 BRL8,577.97000 KZT
250 BRL21,444.92500 KZT
500 BRL42,889.85000 KZT
1000 BRL85,779.70000 KZT
2000 BRL171,559.40000 KZT
5000 BRL428,898.50000 KZT
10000 BRL857,797.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Brazilian Real
1 KZT0.01166 BRL
5 KZT0.05829 BRL
10 KZT0.11658 BRL
20 KZT0.23316 BRL
50 KZT0.58289 BRL
100 KZT1.16578 BRL
250 KZT2.91445 BRL
500 KZT5.82890 BRL
1000 KZT11.65780 BRL
2000 KZT23.31560 BRL
5000 KZT58.28900 BRL
10000 KZT116.57800 BRL