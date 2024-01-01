Swedish kronor to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert SEK to KZT at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ₸45.04 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KZT
1 SEK to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High46.097647.6817
Low44.852144.8521
Average45.593046.4516
Change-2.10%-5.25%
View full history

1 SEK to KZT stats

The performance of SEK to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 46.0976 and a 30 day low of 44.8521. This means the 30 day average was 45.5930. The change for SEK to KZT was -2.10.

The performance of SEK to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 47.6817 and a 90 day low of 44.8521. This means the 90 day average was 46.4516. The change for SEK to KZT was -5.25.

Track market ratesView SEK to KZT chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.06811.04284.4431.3964.107
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65389.1121.4744.334
1 GBP1.2661.19918.94513.974106.8661.7675.198
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9470.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SEK45.03580 KZT
5 SEK225.17900 KZT
10 SEK450.35800 KZT
20 SEK900.71600 KZT
50 SEK2,251.79000 KZT
100 SEK4,503.58000 KZT
250 SEK11,258.95000 KZT
500 SEK22,517.90000 KZT
1000 SEK45,035.80000 KZT
2000 SEK90,071.60000 KZT
5000 SEK225,179.00000 KZT
10000 SEK450,358.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Swedish Krona
1 KZT0.02220 SEK
5 KZT0.11102 SEK
10 KZT0.22205 SEK
20 KZT0.44409 SEK
50 KZT1.11023 SEK
100 KZT2.22046 SEK
250 KZT5.55115 SEK
500 KZT11.10230 SEK
1000 KZT22.20460 SEK
2000 KZT44.40920 SEK
5000 KZT111.02300 SEK
10000 KZT222.04600 SEK