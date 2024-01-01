Hong Kong dollars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert HKD to KZT at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ₸63.62 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:01
HKD to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KZT
1 HKD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High64.079664.0796
Low62.051261.2263
Average63.120562.3273
Change2.53%3.38%
1 HKD to KZT stats

The performance of HKD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 64.0796 and a 30 day low of 62.0512. This means the 30 day average was 63.1205. The change for HKD to KZT was 2.53.

The performance of HKD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 64.0796 and a 90 day low of 61.2263. This means the 90 day average was 62.3273. The change for HKD to KZT was 3.38.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
100 HKD6,362.03000 KZT
200 HKD12,724.06000 KZT
300 HKD19,086.09000 KZT
500 HKD31,810.15000 KZT
1000 HKD63,620.30000 KZT
2000 HKD127,240.60000 KZT
2500 HKD159,050.75000 KZT
3000 HKD190,860.90000 KZT
4000 HKD254,481.20000 KZT
5000 HKD318,101.50000 KZT
10000 HKD636,203.00000 KZT
20000 HKD1,272,406.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KZT0.01572 HKD
5 KZT0.07859 HKD
10 KZT0.15718 HKD
20 KZT0.31437 HKD
50 KZT0.78592 HKD
100 KZT1.57183 HKD
250 KZT3.92958 HKD
500 KZT7.85915 HKD
1000 KZT15.71830 HKD
2000 KZT31.43660 HKD
5000 KZT78.59150 HKD
10000 KZT157.18300 HKD