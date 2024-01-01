5 Kazakhstani tenges to Hong Kong dollars

Convert KZT to HKD at the real exchange rate

5 kzt
0.09 hkd

1.00000 KZT = 0.01740 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KZT0.01740 HKD
5 KZT0.08698 HKD
10 KZT0.17396 HKD
20 KZT0.34792 HKD
50 KZT0.86981 HKD
100 KZT1.73962 HKD
250 KZT4.34905 HKD
500 KZT8.69810 HKD
1000 KZT17.39620 HKD
2000 KZT34.79240 HKD
5000 KZT86.98100 HKD
10000 KZT173.96200 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
100 HKD5748.37000 KZT
200 HKD11496.74000 KZT
300 HKD17245.11000 KZT
500 HKD28741.85000 KZT
1000 HKD57483.70000 KZT
2000 HKD114967.40000 KZT
2500 HKD143709.25000 KZT
3000 HKD172451.10000 KZT
4000 HKD229934.80000 KZT
5000 HKD287418.50000 KZT
10000 HKD574837.00000 KZT
20000 HKD1149674.00000 KZT