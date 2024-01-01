Malaysian ringgits to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert MYR to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
105,779 kzt

RM1.000 MYR = ₸105.8 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MYR to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MYR to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High105.7790105.7790
Low101.111092.7472
Average102.140997.9746
Change3.91%14.02%
View full history

1 MYR to KZT stats

The performance of MYR to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 105.7790 and a 30 day low of 101.1110. This means the 30 day average was 102.1409. The change for MYR to KZT was 3.91.

The performance of MYR to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 105.7790 and a 90 day low of 92.7472. This means the 90 day average was 97.9746. The change for MYR to KZT was 14.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MYR105.77900 KZT
5 MYR528.89500 KZT
10 MYR1,057.79000 KZT
20 MYR2,115.58000 KZT
50 MYR5,288.95000 KZT
100 MYR10,577.90000 KZT
250 MYR26,444.75000 KZT
500 MYR52,889.50000 KZT
1000 MYR105,779.00000 KZT
2000 MYR211,558.00000 KZT
5000 MYR528,895.00000 KZT
10000 MYR1,057,790.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KZT0.00945 MYR
5 KZT0.04727 MYR
10 KZT0.09454 MYR
20 KZT0.18907 MYR
50 KZT0.47268 MYR
100 KZT0.94537 MYR
250 KZT2.36342 MYR
500 KZT4.72683 MYR
1000 KZT9.45366 MYR
2000 KZT18.90732 MYR
5000 KZT47.26830 MYR
10000 KZT94.53660 MYR