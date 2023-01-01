250 Malaysian ringgits to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert MYR to KZT at the real exchange rate

250 myr
25196.50 kzt

1.00000 MYR = 100.78600 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MYR to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 KZT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.0482587.2381.436471.657840.964718.9611
1GBP1.1532711.20905100.621.656821.912151.1125621.8697
1USD0.953950.827096183.22251.370351.581530.9202518.0883
1INR0.01146290.009938370.01201610.01646610.01900360.01105770.217349

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MYR100.78600 KZT
5 MYR503.93000 KZT
10 MYR1007.86000 KZT
20 MYR2015.72000 KZT
50 MYR5039.30000 KZT
100 MYR10078.60000 KZT
250 MYR25196.50000 KZT
500 MYR50393.00000 KZT
1000 MYR100786.00000 KZT
2000 MYR201572.00000 KZT
5000 MYR503930.00000 KZT
10000 MYR1007860.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KZT0.00992 MYR
5 KZT0.04961 MYR
10 KZT0.09922 MYR
20 KZT0.19844 MYR
50 KZT0.49610 MYR
100 KZT0.99220 MYR
250 KZT2.48050 MYR
500 KZT4.96100 MYR
1000 KZT9.92200 MYR
2000 KZT19.84400 MYR
5000 KZT49.61000 MYR
10000 KZT99.22000 MYR