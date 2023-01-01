100 Malaysian ringgits to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert MYR to KZT at the real exchange rate

100 myr
10077.30 kzt

1.00000 MYR = 100.77300 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:9 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MYR to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 KZT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.0482587.24311.436311.657310.964318.9675
1GBP1.1532711.2089100.6141.656431.91131.112121.8743
1USD0.953950.827198183.22741.37021.581030.9199518.0944
1INR0.01146220.009939010.012015310.01646330.01899650.01105350.217409

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MYR100.77300 KZT
5 MYR503.86500 KZT
10 MYR1007.73000 KZT
20 MYR2015.46000 KZT
50 MYR5038.65000 KZT
100 MYR10077.30000 KZT
250 MYR25193.25000 KZT
500 MYR50386.50000 KZT
1000 MYR100773.00000 KZT
2000 MYR201546.00000 KZT
5000 MYR503865.00000 KZT
10000 MYR1007730.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KZT0.00992 MYR
5 KZT0.04962 MYR
10 KZT0.09923 MYR
20 KZT0.19847 MYR
50 KZT0.49616 MYR
100 KZT0.99233 MYR
250 KZT2.48081 MYR
500 KZT4.96162 MYR
1000 KZT9.92325 MYR
2000 KZT19.84650 MYR
5000 KZT49.61625 MYR
10000 KZT99.23250 MYR