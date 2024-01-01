Japanese yen to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert JPY to KZT at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
32,427.50 kzt

¥1.000 JPY = ₸3.243 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.24283.2428
Low2.95582.8116
Average3.05082.9286
Change8.76%13.70%
1 JPY to KZT stats

The performance of JPY to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2428 and a 30 day low of 2.9558. This means the 30 day average was 3.0508. The change for JPY to KZT was 8.76.

The performance of JPY to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2428 and a 90 day low of 2.8116. This means the 90 day average was 2.9286. The change for JPY to KZT was 13.70.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kazakhstani Tenge
100 JPY324.27500 KZT
1000 JPY3,242.75000 KZT
1500 JPY4,864.12500 KZT
2000 JPY6,485.50000 KZT
3000 JPY9,728.25000 KZT
5000 JPY16,213.75000 KZT
5400 JPY17,510.85000 KZT
10000 JPY32,427.50000 KZT
15000 JPY48,641.25000 KZT
20000 JPY64,855.00000 KZT
25000 JPY81,068.75000 KZT
30000 JPY97,282.50000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Japanese Yen
1 KZT0.30838 JPY
5 KZT1.54190 JPY
10 KZT3.08380 JPY
20 KZT6.16760 JPY
50 KZT15.41900 JPY
100 KZT30.83800 JPY
250 KZT77.09500 JPY
500 KZT154.19000 JPY
1000 KZT308.38000 JPY
2000 KZT616.76000 JPY
5000 KZT1,541.90000 JPY
10000 KZT3,083.80000 JPY