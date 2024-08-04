Japanese yen to Chinese yuan rmb today
Convert JPY to CNY at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to CNY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0489
|0.0489
|Low
|0.0450
|0.0450
|Average
|0.0465
|0.0462
|Change
|8.23%
|4.69%
|View full history
1 JPY to CNY stats
The performance of JPY to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0489 and a 30 day low of 0.0450. This means the 30 day average was 0.0465. The change for JPY to CNY was 8.23.
The performance of JPY to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0489 and a 90 day low of 0.0450. This means the 90 day average was 0.0462. The change for JPY to CNY was 4.69.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Japanese yen to Chinese yuan rmb
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Japanese yen
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Chinese Yuan RMB
|100 JPY
|4.89282 CNY
|1000 JPY
|48.92820 CNY
|1500 JPY
|73.39230 CNY
|2000 JPY
|97.85640 CNY
|3000 JPY
|146.78460 CNY
|5000 JPY
|244.64100 CNY
|5400 JPY
|264.21228 CNY
|10000 JPY
|489.28200 CNY
|15000 JPY
|733.92300 CNY
|20000 JPY
|978.56400 CNY
|25000 JPY
|1,223.20500 CNY
|30000 JPY
|1,467.84600 CNY
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Japanese Yen
|1 CNY
|20.43810 JPY
|5 CNY
|102.19050 JPY
|10 CNY
|204.38100 JPY
|20 CNY
|408.76200 JPY
|50 CNY
|1,021.90500 JPY
|100 CNY
|2,043.81000 JPY
|250 CNY
|5,109.52500 JPY
|500 CNY
|10,219.05000 JPY
|1000 CNY
|20,438.10000 JPY
|2000 CNY
|40,876.20000 JPY
|5000 CNY
|102,190.50000 JPY
|10000 CNY
|204,381.00000 JPY