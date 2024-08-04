Japanese yen to Australian dollars today

Convert JPY to AUD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
104.81 aud

¥1.000 JPY = A$0.01048 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01050.0105
Low0.00920.0092
Average0.00960.0096
Change13.73%7.08%
1 JPY to AUD stats

The performance of JPY to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0105 and a 30 day low of 0.0092. This means the 30 day average was 0.0096. The change for JPY to AUD was 13.73.

The performance of JPY to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0105 and a 90 day low of 0.0092. This means the 90 day average was 0.0096. The change for JPY to AUD was 7.08.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Australian Dollar
100 JPY1.04808 AUD
1000 JPY10.48080 AUD
1500 JPY15.72120 AUD
2000 JPY20.96160 AUD
3000 JPY31.44240 AUD
5000 JPY52.40400 AUD
5400 JPY56.59632 AUD
10000 JPY104.80800 AUD
15000 JPY157.21200 AUD
20000 JPY209.61600 AUD
25000 JPY262.02000 AUD
30000 JPY314.42400 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 AUD95.41300 JPY
5 AUD477.06500 JPY
10 AUD954.13000 JPY
20 AUD1,908.26000 JPY
50 AUD4,770.65000 JPY
100 AUD9,541.30000 JPY
250 AUD23,853.25000 JPY
500 AUD47,706.50000 JPY
1000 AUD95,413.00000 JPY
2000 AUD190,826.00000 JPY
5000 AUD477,065.00000 JPY
10000 AUD954,130.00000 JPY