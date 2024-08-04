Turkish liras to Australian dollars today

Convert TRY to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
46.32 aud

TL1.000 TRY = A$0.04632 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:48
TRY to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04640.0471
Low0.04460.0446
Average0.04550.0461
Change2.02%-1.02%
1 TRY to AUD stats

The performance of TRY to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0464 and a 30 day low of 0.0446. This means the 30 day average was 0.0455. The change for TRY to AUD was 2.02.

The performance of TRY to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0471 and a 90 day low of 0.0446. This means the 90 day average was 0.0461. The change for TRY to AUD was -1.02.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782277.08583.7211.3883.67348.701
1 EUR1.0910.853302.14791.2941.5144.00553.106
1 GBP1.2781.1721354.225107.0291.7754.69662.259
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.3020.0050.0130.176

How to convert Turkish liras to Australian dollars

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to AUD rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Australian Dollar
1 TRY0.04632 AUD
5 TRY0.23158 AUD
10 TRY0.46317 AUD
20 TRY0.92634 AUD
50 TRY2.31585 AUD
100 TRY4.63170 AUD
250 TRY11.57925 AUD
500 TRY23.15850 AUD
1000 TRY46.31700 AUD
2000 TRY92.63400 AUD
5000 TRY231.58500 AUD
10000 TRY463.17000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 AUD21.59040 TRY
5 AUD107.95200 TRY
10 AUD215.90400 TRY
20 AUD431.80800 TRY
50 AUD1,079.52000 TRY
100 AUD2,159.04000 TRY
250 AUD5,397.60000 TRY
500 AUD10,795.20000 TRY
1000 AUD21,590.40000 TRY
2000 AUD43,180.80000 TRY
5000 AUD107,952.00000 TRY
10000 AUD215,904.00000 TRY