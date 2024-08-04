Turkish liras to Egyptian pounds today

Convert TRY to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
1,466.04 egp

TL1.000 TRY = E£1.466 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:52
TRY to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.47231.4862
Low1.45231.4471
Average1.46241.4635
Change-0.31%-1.36%
1 TRY to EGP stats

The performance of TRY to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4723 and a 30 day low of 1.4523. This means the 30 day average was 1.4624. The change for TRY to EGP was -0.31.

The performance of TRY to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4862 and a 90 day low of 1.4471. This means the 90 day average was 1.4635. The change for TRY to EGP was -1.36.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7151.3883.67348.7
1 EUR1.09110.853304.22491.3171.5154.00753.121
1 GBP1.2781.1721356.546107.0221.7754.69662.257
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Egyptian Pound
1 TRY1.46604 EGP
5 TRY7.33020 EGP
10 TRY14.66040 EGP
20 TRY29.32080 EGP
50 TRY73.30200 EGP
100 TRY146.60400 EGP
250 TRY366.51000 EGP
500 TRY733.02000 EGP
1000 TRY1,466.04000 EGP
2000 TRY2,932.08000 EGP
5000 TRY7,330.20000 EGP
10000 TRY14,660.40000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Turkish Lira
1 EGP0.68211 TRY
5 EGP3.41056 TRY
10 EGP6.82112 TRY
20 EGP13.64224 TRY
50 EGP34.10560 TRY
100 EGP68.21120 TRY
250 EGP170.52800 TRY
500 EGP341.05600 TRY
1000 EGP682.11200 TRY
2000 EGP1,364.22400 TRY
5000 EGP3,410.56000 TRY
10000 EGP6,821.12000 TRY