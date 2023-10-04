100 Turkish liras to Egyptian pounds

Convert TRY to EGP at the real exchange rate

100 try
111.89 egp

1.00000 TRY = 1.11895 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:42 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TRY to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.050787.4761.443771.660920.9633518.8645
1GBP1.1555411.2141101.081.668291.919221.1131821.7982
1USD0.951750.823655183.2551.37411.580780.9168517.9542
1INR0.01143170.009893160.012011310.01650470.01898720.01101260.215653

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Egyptian Pound
1 TRY1.11895 EGP
5 TRY5.59475 EGP
10 TRY11.18950 EGP
20 TRY22.37900 EGP
50 TRY55.94750 EGP
100 TRY111.89500 EGP
250 TRY279.73750 EGP
500 TRY559.47500 EGP
1000 TRY1118.95000 EGP
2000 TRY2237.90000 EGP
5000 TRY5594.75000 EGP
10000 TRY11189.50000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Turkish Lira
1 EGP0.89370 TRY
5 EGP4.46847 TRY
10 EGP8.93695 TRY
20 EGP17.87390 TRY
50 EGP44.68475 TRY
100 EGP89.36950 TRY
250 EGP223.42375 TRY
500 EGP446.84750 TRY
1000 EGP893.69500 TRY
2000 EGP1787.39000 TRY
5000 EGP4468.47500 TRY
10000 EGP8936.95000 TRY