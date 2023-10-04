20 Turkish liras to Egyptian pounds

20 try
22.36 egp

1.00000 TRY = 1.11792 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:43 UTC
TRY to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Egyptian Pound
1 TRY1.11792 EGP
5 TRY5.58960 EGP
10 TRY11.17920 EGP
20 TRY22.35840 EGP
50 TRY55.89600 EGP
100 TRY111.79200 EGP
250 TRY279.48000 EGP
500 TRY558.96000 EGP
1000 TRY1117.92000 EGP
2000 TRY2235.84000 EGP
5000 TRY5589.60000 EGP
10000 TRY11179.20000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Turkish Lira
1 EGP0.89452 TRY
5 EGP4.47258 TRY
10 EGP8.94516 TRY
20 EGP17.89032 TRY
50 EGP44.72580 TRY
100 EGP89.45160 TRY
250 EGP223.62900 TRY
500 EGP447.25800 TRY
1000 EGP894.51600 TRY
2000 EGP1789.03200 TRY
5000 EGP4472.58000 TRY
10000 EGP8945.16000 TRY